COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — O-H-I-O is headed to C-A-L-I very soon so the Ohio State University Marching Band has decided to share a sneak peek of their performance during rehearsal.

O-H-I-O headed to C-A-L-I very soon! #GoBucks🌹 pic.twitter.com/cwwL5iMIo1 — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) December 28, 2021

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes, 10-2 overall and 8-1 in Big Ten play, including an East Division co-championship, will face the Pac-12 champion and No. 11 Utah Utes (10-3) in the 108th Rose Bowl Game Jan. 1, 2022 in Pasadena, Calif.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. EST.