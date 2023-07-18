AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are searching for a suspect seen on surveillance video firing a long-barrel firearm from the window of an SUV on South Main Street earlier this month.

That early July 5 shooting injured a 31-year-old man who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It happened just before 4 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Main Street, according to a Tuesday news release.

Newly released surveillance video shows the suspect, believed to be 16 to 25 years old with dreadlocks, leaning out the right-rear window of a white Jeep Grand Wagoneer and firing what appears to be a long-barrel gun before the SUV drives away.

A caller told dispatchers they heard two gunshots and people yelling. Others also called in to report gunshots, according to the release.

When officers arrived, they found the 31-year-old victim on Firestone Parkway. He had been shot in the arm.

Officers have yet to identify a suspect. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website