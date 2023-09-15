LOS ANGELES (WJW) – Shaquille O’Neal, the NBA legend, is helping police recruitment in Los Angeles with a hilarious new video.

Shaq worked with the Los Angeles Port Police Department to create a video where he acts out a scenario in which he comes to the force’s rescue.

Shaq rides into the video to help police with an “arrest.”

In the end, Shaq invites potential recruits to join the force.

Shaq served as a reserved officer for the Los Angeles Port Police Reserve in 2002. He was sworn in as sheriff’s deputy in Jonesboro, Georgia, in 2016.