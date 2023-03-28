CLEVELAND (WJW) — A local man who called to order his own son’s assassination — but dialed the wrong number — was sentenced Tuesday.

Desmen Ramsey pleaded guilty earlier this month to a felony count of aggravated assault, which had been reduced from complicity to commit murder. He was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison, with a following two years of probation.

Ramsey can be heard on a voicemail message offering to pay someone $5,000 to kill his adult son, but authorities said he dialed one of the digits wrong, and instead left the message at a Westlake business. Workers there alerted authorities.

Ramsey was arrested in October, and admitted to making the calls. He said he had been drinking and that he had fought with his son the day prior.

Ramsey appeared remorseful before Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge David Matia.

“It should have never happened,” he told the judge Tuesday. “I was really drinking heavily. It was a disagreement and I’m very sorry for what I did. … That’s my son. That’s my baby boy. That’s my baby twin.”

The person that Ramsey intended to call told authorities that he would never have gone along with a murder-for-hire plot, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Ramsey’s attorney said he thinks the man’s son didn’t believe his father “was really going to hurt him.”

“I can admit I was not being a father. … I would never hurt my children,” Ramsey said. “I’d die before I let any harm come to them.”