(WJW) – A timelapse of satellite imagery from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere via Storyful shows tornadic and severe storms racing across the Midwest, heading toward Ohio, Fox 8 meteorologists confirm.

Another round of thunderstorms hit the same area that had been affected by deadly storms over the weekend.

According to Storyful, the National Weather Service reported more than a dozen possible tornadoes in Illinois and Iowa on Tuesday.

Here in Ohio, rain and storms are beginning to move into the area.

The first will round of rain arrive in the early to mid-afternoon, around 2-4 p.m. Then, we will see a break before the severe storms hit the area between 4 and 10 p.m.

“Right now, it’s the calm before the line of thunderstorms. The strong cold front will be pushing through our area,” Fox 8 Meteorologist Jenn Harcher said.

