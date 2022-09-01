CORRECTION: An earlier edition of this article contained a misspelling of one of the drivers’ names. This error has been corrected.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three RTA drivers were recognized for their quick actions after witnessing a rollover crash in Dayton in July.

On July 15, two cars collided outside the RTA Administrative Offices, sending one of the vehicles rolling onto its top.

Angela Carter, an operations shift supervisor, used her bus to block traffic while another driver, Jason Geer rushed to help the people trapped inside the upside-down car.

“The only thing I could think of is, I gotta help these people, I gotta get them out of there, they’re stuck,” Geer said in a video posted by the GDRTA.

Geer was able to get the door open and pull the driver from the car. When he asked the driver if there was anyone else in the car, the woman told him her child was still inside. Geer then went back into the car and got the child out, as well as some of the pair’s belongings.

“My instinct was just to jump out and help these people,” Greer explained.

Geer and Carter, along with a third driver, Robin Marsh, were all recognized for helping the mother and child during the incident.

“Thank you, Jason Geer, Angela Carter, and Robin Marsh, for being outstanding RTA employees and community members,” the Greater Dayton RTA wrote.