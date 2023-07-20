(WJW) — Intense thunderstorms rolled over Northeast Ohio on Thursday evening, with wind gusts reaching up to 80 mph in some parts of the region.

Residents were encouraged to remain indoors until thunderstorm warnings in Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties expired at 7:15 p.m.

In Fairport Harbor, FOX 8 News viewer Chrstine Kedacic sent in photos of downed tree branches in front of a home:

Mario Innocenzi sent in video of powerful winds ripping through Mentor that sheared tree branches in his yard and knocked out power to his home.

“This was one hell of a storm that just passed us by,” he’s heard saying on the video, as he surveys the damage to his family member’s cars.

Stay up to date on the latest severe weather alerts here.