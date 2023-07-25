CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Chagrin Falls is dealing with flooded roadways and yards due to storms Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers earlier confirmed that drivers should avoid Solon Road in Chagrin Falls through Bentleyville, as well as Chagrin Road in the area of Cedar Street and South Street.

A FOX 8 viewer also captured video of flooding on East Washington Street.

Chagrin Falls Eagles 2436 lodge is temporarily closed.

A flood advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga and Geauga counties until 5:15 p.m.

As seen from FOX 8’s weather camera, strong waters are also raging over the falls in downtown amid flood conditions.