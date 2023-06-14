WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Home surveillance cameras were recording as a shocking case of road rage boiled over, leading to a suspect trying to break into the other driver’s home.

A 20-year-old Wayne County man says the man behind the wheel of a pickup truck, 61-year-old Raymond Frary, followed him to his home outside Wooster in a fit of rage. The victim told investigators that he was driving behind Frary’s pickup truck, and that Frary was traveling 15 miles below the posted speed limit, but when he tried to pass the truck, Frary swerved to try and force him off the road.

After following the victim, Ring camera video shows Frary pulling behind the man’s home and shouting from his truck, “want to have some fun, huh? Come on, let’s play!” The video then shows Frary gunning the engine and screeching his tires in the driveway. Frary then stopped the truck, got out and shouted, “I got all day.”

The video shows that he then walked up to the house and started pounding on the door. The victim called 911 and told the dispatcher, “some man just tried to swerve me off the road. Now he’s at my house beating on my door.”

The 20-year-old then revealed that Frary opened the door and was trying to get inside his house. Frary is heard screaming on the 911 call. The victim then told him, “you better get out of my house right now. You better get out of my house.”

The 20-year-old told the dispatcher that Frary eventually retreated from the doorway, after he grabbed a rifle and pointed it at Frary. As Frary walked back to his truck, he said, “you come down to my house. I’ll buzz that (expletive) car up. Come on, shoot me, huh?”

Frary eventually left the man’s property, but deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office caught up with him near his home on the same road. After Frary was searched for weapons, he told deputies that he decided to confront the 20-year-old driver because of what he claims is a history of speeding through their rural neighborhood.

On a deputy’s body camera video, Frary said, “I chased him down the road. I know where he lives. I told him to tell you, ‘You know what? I’ve had it up to here.’”

But investigators concluded that Frary broke the law in his fit of road rage, and he is now facing charges of menacing, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

According to a report filed by deputies, after Frary was taken to jail, the 61-year-old told investigators that he knows what he did was wrong, but his emotions got the best of him. He also said that he plans to plead guilty to the charges, in the hope that it will call attention to speeding and reckless driving in his neighborhood.