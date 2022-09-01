AVON, Ohio (WJW) — An “emotional” new veterans memorial is now on display through Labor Day.

The Remembering Our Fallen exhibit features 34 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of nearly 5,400 veterans who died in the War on Terror between Sept. 11, 2001, and Aug. 30, 2021, according to a news release. It debuted on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., in 2017.

It’s now at the Avon Veterans Memorial, 36265 Detroit Road, through Monday, Sept. 5.

“We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom. We must remember these American Heroes and speak their names when we see their family members,” Bill Williams, vice president and co-founder of Patriotic Productions, is quoted in the release. “This memorial is created to travel, stopping in cities and communities all across the nation so more people will have the opportunity to honor and remember our Fallen from the longest wars in our nation’s history.”

Organizers are still trying to contact Gold Star families to have their loved ones’ names included in the memorial. There’s no cost to families. Visit the group’s website to provide some basic information and photos.