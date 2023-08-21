ADELAIDE, Australia (WJW) – An adorable red panda recently tried his paws at painting at the Adelaide Zoo in Australia.

As seen in the video above, a zookeeper used treats to lead the little guy, named Ravi, to dip his paws in the paint and leave behind colorful prints on a canvas.

Now, Ravi’s artwork is on display at the zoo’s Paws of Extinction exhibit, which celebrates conservation efforts of endangered species.

According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, researchers estimate that the red panda population has decreased by about 40% in the past two decades.

The exhibit also includes work from other animals, including penguins.

“Enrichment is important to keep animals in our care mentally stimulated,” zoo officials said in a Facebook post. “Enrichment can range from food puzzles to tactile enrichment like Ravi’s paw print masterpiece.”

The exhibit is open to the public at the Adelaide Zoo’s Plane Tree Centre through the week. Learn more about it and conservation efforts here.