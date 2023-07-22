CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — One viewer got quite the surprise recently when he spotted a groundhog with light fur while driving in Stark County.

“I was on my way home from Canal Fulton to Canton and I looked over and saw a white groundhog,” Aaron Converse told FOX 8 in an email Saturday.

That’s when Converse came back around to snap a video of the critter (as seen at the top of the story).

Photo courtesy Aaron Converse

Groundhogs, which are native to Ohio and are also known as woodchucks, normally have a mix of medium-brown to dark brown fur that can sometimes skew red or grey.

While it’s not clear if this little creature has albinism, an inherited genetic condition that lacks pigment in the eyes, skin and hair, it’s just one of multiple animals seen in Northeast Ohio with an unusual-looking coat.

Last year, a Massillon couple also spotted a white groundhog in the Canton area.