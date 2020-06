** Warning: This is live, raw video; you may hear or see profanity **

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A protest is planned for today at the Cleveland Police first district.

The protest, called “Rally for Black Lives” was planned for 3 p.m. and police have already announced road closures in the W. 130th Street area.

The event follows days of protesting across the country, after the death of George Floyd.