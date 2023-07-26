[CONTENT WARNING: Video to be presented during a Wednesday media briefing on violent incidents involving juveniles may be disturbing for some viewers.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After 12 kids reportedly beat a man and opened fire at a city gas station, a local prosecutor is calling for “accountability” in the juvenile criminal justice system.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley has called a media briefing set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday at his office in downtown Cleveland, to highlight what his office said is an ongoing rise in summer violence involving juveniles.

Expected to attend are Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office Juvenile Division Chief Brett Kyker and Cleveland city councilmembers Anthony Hairston, Ward 10, and Michael Polensek, Ward 8.

Polensek spoke out after a large group of juveniles was taken into custody early Tuesday on the city’s northeast side, during an investigation into stolen vehicles, the FOX 8 I-Team reported.

“In all my years in public office and chairman of the public safety committee, I have never seen such disrespect for life and the law in our country,” he said. “I am so disgusted.”