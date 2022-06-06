(AP / WJW) – The party may have been for the Queen, but her great-grandson stole the show.

Cameras captured Prince Louis making a number of facial expressions while on the balcony during the parade celebrating Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee in London on Sunday.

The very animated 4-year-old was definitely not a fan of the fly-over, as he was spotted covering his ears when the aircraft flew by.

Louis is the youngest of Prince William and Kate Middletown’s three children. The Queen is known to her grandchildren as “Gan Gan.”