Video credit: Vanessa Julan via Storyful

KUCHING, Malaysia (WJW) — Video shows possible debris from the Chinese rocket Long March 5B as it re-entered Earth.

The US Space Command said the debris re-entered over the Indian Ocean.

Experts with The Aerospace Corporation said the 23-ton booster wouldn’t burn up completely in the Earth’s atmosphere and they predicted that 20-40 percent of the wreckage would fall to Earth.

Video shared by Vanessa Julan shows a bright light soaring overhead in the city of Kuching, Malaysia during the time frame that debris was expected to re-enter Earth.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said China “did not share specific trajectory information as their Long March 5B rocket fell back to Earth,” and warned that rockets such as this “carry a significant risk of loss of life and property.”

