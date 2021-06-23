WATCH: Police release bodycam video of Pinecrest mob scene

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Beachwood police now releasing new video of a mob scene at Pinecrest shopping center.

According to police, there were an estimated 800 to 1000 juveniles who showed up for a free movie then several fights broke out. They began running through the complex after a witnessed claimed they heard gun fire.

Officers used sirens, K-9’s, pepper spray, and pepper balls to break them up.

Shop owners also reported having problems with some of the people coming into their businesses.

Seven juveniles were arrested and later released to their parents.

Pinecrest’s property management company said they are stopping all movies nights while they reevaluate the rules set in place for the safety of their guests.

Police believe social media played a factor in the size of the crowd.