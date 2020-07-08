NORTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Norton Police Department is now asking for the public’s help in finding a truck that reportedly backed up into a local business’ storefront.
Police say that about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, an unknown driver rammed the back of a pickup into the Verizon store at Norton Shopping Center and then quickly drove off.
You can watch the incident in the video below:
Police are asking people who know anything about the incident to reach out to Norton Police Dispatch at 330-825-2491.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump, is serious about running for president
- Warrensville Heights High School students, staff paint Black Lives Matter mural
- Watch: Police need help identifying truck that backed into Verizon store in Norton
- Cedar Point asks guests to follow rules as amusement park prepares to reopen
- Some local businesses feeling impact of change shortage, asking customers to use cards instead