WATCH: Police look for suspects who stole political sign from yard in Mentor-on-the-Lake

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Mentor-on-the-Lake police are trying to identify a suspected thief.

Police shared a video on their Facebook page of a maroon-colored Chevy SUV stopping in front of a house while a passenger gets out and takes the political sign from the yard.

Police say the incident happened at Dahlia and Magnolia Dr. but do not say when it took place.

Police say the people involved can be charged with theft and criminal trespass.

If you recognize anyone involved, call police at (440)257-7234.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8