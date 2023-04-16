O’FALLON, Mo. (WJW) – A group of “overly friendly” ducks were detained in O’Fallon, Missouri after concern from locals grew Thursday.

The O’Fallon Police Department comically dubbed the situation “Operation Release the Quackin,” Storyful reports.

Police were able to round up several Rouen ducks from the parking lot of a Quick Trip gas station. The police department said Animal Control Officer Kitsmiller had found a farm in Troy, Missouri, and “will relocate the ducks so they are safe,” Storyful reports.

“We have six in custody, with about 30 still on the run,” the department joked on Facebook.

A video from the police department shows Kitsmiller collecting the ducks at the O’Fallon Quick Trip.