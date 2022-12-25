SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WJW) — A Grinch who tried to ruin Christmas for one family was not successful this weekend.

South Bend police were reportedly called to a home Saturday afternoon after a burglary had taken place. Upon arrival they learned the kids’ Christmas gifts had all been stolen.

The sad news led officers to reach out to their local FOP Lodge to see what could be done. Luckily, there were still some gifts on hand to share with the family. Watch as the “Santa’s Elficers” share the gifts with the children.

“This is what serving our community is all about,” police said in a Facebook post.

Watch the full video right here