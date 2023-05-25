JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) — A Jonesboro police officer was injured in a car crash near Scurlock Industries in Arkansas.

According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, the officer was injured around 5:22 pm when his patrol unit overturned while taking a prisoner to jail.

The prisoner, 19-year-old Logan Younger, was thrown out the back window of the vehicle. He fled the scene but was caught a short time later.

A Facebook user caught Younger on video trying to flee the scene.

The officer was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Jonesboro Fire Department. The officer, Justin Thompson, was flown to a Memphis hospital. He is conscious and talking but is still undergoing tests to determine the nature and extent of his injuries.

Younger was treated at St. Bernards Medical Center then booked on escape, public intoxication, fleeing on foot, and minor in possession charges.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.