Watch: ‘People’s Convoy’ makes way through Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The People’s Convoy, which has been traveling across the United States to protest COVID mandates, made its way through Ohio Thursday.

Dozens of people lined overpasses and rest stops along I-70 in Columbus as the truckers made their way through the area.

The peaceful protest, which began in February, is expected to reach the Washington, D.C. area Saturday.

courtesy: WCMH

According to a press release on The People Convoy’s website, their message is simple:

“The last 23 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have been a rough road for all Americans to travel: spiritually, emotionally, physically, and – not least – financially. With the advent of the vaccine and workable therapeutic agents, along with the hard work of so many sectors that contributed to declining COVID-19 cases and severity of illness, it is now time to re-open the country. The average American worker needs to be able to end-run the economic hardships of the last two years, and get back to the business of making bread – so they can pay their rents and mortgages and help jumpstart this economy. To that end, it’s time for elected officials to work with the blue collar and white-collar workers of America and restore accountability and liberty – by lifting all mandates and ending the state of emergency – as COVID is well-in-hand now, and Americans need to get back to work in a free and unrestricted manner.”