CLEVELAND (WJW) — Video released to the Fox 8 I-Team shows the chaos when a passenger ran off a plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and down onto the tarmac.

The video shows police trying to sort out what happened on the airfield and on the walkway to the door of the plane.

The incident took place in the middle of one afternoon last month as a traveler had a mental health breakdown.

Police got a call for a woman who’d scrambled off a United Airlines flight before takeoff. Investigators found that she ran down steps to the tarmac, and then, into an airport building.

Police said she then went back up the steps and down a walkway connecting the plane to the terminal.

Body camera video shows an officer on the tarmac. You also see him talking to the flight crew and then he finds the passenger sitting in that walkway sobbing.

Police said she had suffered an anxiety attack, and she didn’t want to fly.

A flight attendant told police, “All of a sudden, she came running by me, down the stairs. What are you doing?”

A pilot said, “I said, ‘You won’t be able to get back on the airplane, now.’ She said, ‘I don’t want to get back on the airplane.’”

You see an officer ask that passenger, “What’s going on?”She answers, “I don’t want to cause any trouble. I just want them to go.”

Medics checked out the traveler. She did not want to go to the hospital. She told police someone would pick her up and take her home to New Jersey.

No charges were filed.