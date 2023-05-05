LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – As King Charles III prepares for his long awaited coronation Saturday, half a world away in Lakewood, they’re readying Griffin Cider House and Gin Bar for a royal celebration.

“It’s going to be a pretty big event,” said owner and expat Richard Read. “For many British people, it will be the first time they’ve seen a monarch crowned.”

Reach began planning for the event weeks back, which included redecorating part of the pub to look like his parents’ home in the English countryside.

There, he’ll host 65 people Saturday morning for a live watch party starting at 6 a.m. located at 12401 Madison Ave. in Lakewood.

Tickets to the event sold out quickly and many former Brits are expected.

Read says special entertainers are coming and they’ll dine on a big, authentic British breakfast that will include lots of bacon, mashers, English toasting bread and English bangers.

Plus, Pimm’s cup and an unparalleled drink menu with commemorative etched glasses.

“Pimm’s is the official unofficial drink of England and a big ole cup of tea… maybe several,” said Read.

Millions are expected to watch the coronation from around the world.

Although some have criticized the elaborate event, Read says it harkens back to the days when Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne and to the nation’s history.

“It’s something you just grow up with and have a feeling it’s special. Other people don’t have this,” said Read. “I mean, you can trace the royal family currently on the throne all the way back to Alfred the Great, before the English even existed as a named people.”

So, they look forward to the crowning and from Lakewood to London are wishing King Charles III a hearty cheers.

“I wish him all the very best and there will be a toast here, the sort of, ‘Long live the King.’”

If the coronation isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, the pub is also hosting a grand Kentucky Derby party starting at 5 p.m.