CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The clouds parted long enough for a glimpse at the partial solar eclipse in Cleveland.

The best views were from Edgewater Park looking toward the skyline where the sun rises or as you can see in the video above, from SkyFOX HD.

Partial solar eclipse

Cleveland State University research astronomer Jay Reynolds was at Edgewater Beach during the event.

Ready for the eclipse at Upper Deck Edgewater! pic.twitter.com/tO69ouINOd — Jay Reynolds (@reynoldsastro) June 10, 2021

And unusual sunrise pic.twitter.com/nk7VPPOou0 — Jay Reynolds (@reynoldsastro) June 10, 2021

Did you get any pictures or video?

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 Photo

Huron, Courtesy: Bryan Edwards

