CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland held a motorcade and rally Thursday to celebrate Glenville Tarblooder Day and the Division IV state championships.

The Glenville High School football team made history over the weekend, becoming the first Cleveland Metropolitan School District to win a state championship.

Now, the city has declared Thursday is Glenville Tarblooder Day.

The citywide celebration of Glenville’s incredible 15-0 season started with a parade Thursday at 10 a.m. followed by a rally beginning at 11 a.m. at the City of Cleveland Public Hall located at 500 Lakeside Avenue E.

The motorcade started at Glenville High School, followed St. Clair Avenue to Ontario Street and finished at Cleveland Public Hall for a team rally and victory party.

Attendees were asked to wear red, white and black to celebrate the hometown team.