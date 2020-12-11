WATCH: Package thief caught on camera in Pepper Pike, police say

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW) – While many people are doing the bulk of their Christmas shopping online this year, a lot more packages are waiting on porches.

For those with ill intentions, that means more opportunities to take what isn’t theirs.

Pepper Pike police released a doorbell camera video of a package thief.

It was taken Wednesday afternoon, December 9, around 2:15 p.m.

You can see a Black Chevrolet Equinox pull up in front of a house on Kersdale, near Gates Mills and Edgedale.

The passenger gets out of the car, runs up to the porch and grabs two packages.

The whole thing takes less than 30 seconds.

If you recognize anyone from the video, call police at (216)831-8500.

