CLEVELAND (WJW) – If you have plans to head out onto Lake Erie on Thursday afternoon you’ll want to stay weather aware.

The National Weather Service of Cleveland announced on Twitter that “conditions are favorable for waterspouts.”

Waterspouts are similar to tornadoes but take place over a large body of water and tend to be less intense.

“Waterspout formation typically occurs when cold air moves across the Great Lakes and results in large temperature differences between the warm water and the overriding cold air,” explains the NWS. “They tend to last from about two to twenty minutes and move along at speeds of 10 to 15 knots.”

According to the NWS, a line of showers capable of producing water spouts has been detected by radar. The threat stretches from Put-In-Bay through Erie County, Pennsylvania.

Fox 8 Meteorologists say the threat is mainly off Erie, PA.

Boaters can expect gusty winds and higher waves.