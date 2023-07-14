AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – If you go to the zoo, you expect to see all kinds of animals.

But, there is one particular bird Akron Zoo officials are warning guests to keep an eye out for.

Credit: Akron Zoo

This red-winged blackbird, and his family, have made the zoo their home, and zoo officials say he has been busy “swooping on guests a lot.”

In a post to Facebook, the zoo explains, “male blackbirds are very protective of their nest and young, and they will defend their territory. They might swoop down at someone, or even try to make contact.”

The zoo goes on to say, red-winged blackbirds are federally protected and they want to respect their space.

If you are visiting the zoo, this particular bird lives at the top of the hill, near the bald eagle and gibbon habitats, said zoo officials.

“If you come across the male bird – give him space, try to make eye contact, and move on quickly,” read the post.

Officials also note that the zoo is home to all kinds of native wildlife like squirrels, chipmunks, and groundhogs, and they encourage a love for all animals.

“Your child might be more excited about those animals than the lions or penguins. We love anyone who can get excited about all wildlife!” said the post.