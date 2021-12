COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — “It’s the most wonderful time of the year!”

The Ohio State University Marching Band tweeted a treat so fans could enjoy their holiday performance in case you couldn’t catch it live.

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Happy Holidays and Happy New Year to everyone! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/ByuxLbDIBv — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) December 24, 2021

The Buckeyes play the Utah Utes for the Rose Bowl game on New Year’s Day at 5 p.m.