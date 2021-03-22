WATCH: OSHP plane tracks motorcyclist at 97 mph, evading troopers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was arrested after the Ohio State Highway Patrol says he was clocked by one of their planes going nearly 100 mph on a motorcycle on Interstate 270 Saturday afternoon.

The chase was captured on the OSHP Aviation Unit’s camera. You can hear the Tactical Flight Officer in the plane say he clocked 25-year-old Justin Hashman and another motorcyclist at 97 mph as they approach Trabue Road near Hilliard.

“He’s splitting traffic, driving on the berm. Gonna be down to Trabue now,” the officer in the plane relayed to troopers on the ground just before 4 p.m.

The two motorcyclists don’t pull over for troopers and eventually split up. The OSHP plane sticks with Hashman’s motorcycle, which he drives onto I-70 before eventually ditching it on the exit ramp to Wilson Road.

“He just got off his bike. He just dumped it in the grass. He’s on the exit of 70 and Wilson,” the TFO described. “He’s now running. He dumped the bike. He’s running north bound towards Wilson.”

While running, Hashman falls into the street, gets up, finishes crossing the street, and hops the fence of a gas station parking lot.

25-year-old Justin Hashman (Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

All of that was described by the officer in the plane to troopers on the ground, who arrived in the gas station parking lot exactly 20 seconds after the suspect. An OSHP spokesperson said Hashman did not know a play-by-play of his movements were being replayed from the air.

While working an airspeed zone our @OSHP Aviation Unit checked these motorcycles at 97mph. When a ground unit attempted to initiate a traffic stop they decided to flee. Aviation was able to successfully track one of them until an arrest could be made. #HighwayCrime pic.twitter.com/AIwpl0IBQh — OSHP_CentralOhio (@OSHP_CentralOH) March 22, 2021

Hashman is charged with Failure to Comply, Speed, Reckless Operation, No Motorcycle Endorsement, and Driving Under an OVI Suspension, according to the patrol.