Watch: Orphaned bobcat kittens get checkup at Lake Metroparks facility

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW)– Two bobcat kittens at the Lake Metroparks’ Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center recently got a checkup.

The one kitten was found by a couple in the middle of the road in Harrison County. They took the little girl to a veterinarian, where they found out it was not a house cat. The other kitten is from Carroll County.

Both orphaned bobcat babies came to the center when they were about 3 to 5 weeks old. They will remain in the care of the Lake Metroparks until May 2021.

“Don’t let their cuteness fool you though—even as kittens they are fierce and defensive. It is imperative that we maintain this wildness throughout their stay at the center. We never want them to become friendly or imprinted on humans as this decreases their chances of survival significantly,” Lake Metroparks said in a news release on Friday.

The Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center at Penitentiary Glen Reservation works with the Ohio Division of Wildlife and is the primary bobcat rehabilitation facility in the state. Since 2012, staff has cared for and released eight bobcat kittens. Six of them were orphaned by vehicle strikes, according to Lake Metroparks.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: