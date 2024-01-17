ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Ashland post Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were recently called in to help with something not usually in their job description.

After some area horses were reported on the loose on Nov. 25, one of the animals was spotted running along I-71 in Ashland County.

Troopers began following it with their vehicle, trying to keep it from coming onto the highway.

Photo courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

OSHP camera footage shows that after running out of horsepower, troopers worked to calm the horse down and bring her to safety.

“The horse eventually gave up and turned herself up to the sweet-talking troopers,” OSHP explained in the video.

Troopers supplied the runaway with granola bars and took her into custody.

“The horse was reunited with its owner after promising to stay off the throughways,” OSHP said in the video.