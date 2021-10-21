Watch: Ohio trooper pulls man from burning car

(WJW) – A driver in Ohio had reason to be lucky when he saw flashing blue lights behind him.

The man had driven past an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper who was on the side of the highway.

Trooper Macko saw that the man’s car was on fire.

Video from the trooper’s dash camera showed the car burning as it drove by.

Apparently, the driver thought there was smoke from a mechanical issue but had no idea that the situation was so serious.

The trooper ran to the vehicle and pulled the elderly man from the car.

Dash camera shows the two running from the burning car.

According to OSHP, the rescue came just seconds before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.