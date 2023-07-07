CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A busy highway was temporarily shut down in Clermont County earlier this week while Ohio state troopers worked together to rescue an elusive fawn.

As seen in the video above, state troopers from the Batavia Post stepped in to help a fawn lost in the median on State Route 32.

With traffic stopped, the video shows troopers try to catch the fawn, but it was too quick and darted between vehicles on the roadway.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews were eventually able to lead the fawn back to the woods.

“Everyone had to buck up, and after a team effort, this elusive fawn was safely directed into a nearby woodline,” OSHP said in a Facebook post.