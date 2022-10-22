COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— For the first time in nearly 30 years, The Ohio State University Marching Band played a full, combined halftime show with another university band.

TBDBITL and the Iowa Hawkeyes Marching Band played a tribute to Sir Elton John with seven of the iconic singer and composer’s most popular songs: “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” ”Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” ”Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” ”Crocodile Rock,” ”Tiny Dancer,” and “I’m Still Standing.”

