CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — It had been a long time since Rico used his exercise wheel.

But the 7-year-old Brazilian porcupine, who lives at the Cincinnati Zoo, could be seen on Sunday, May 14, getting his exercise routine back on a roll in video footage released by the zoo via Storyful.

Brazilian porcupines, also known as prehensile-tailed porcupines, are expert climbers, according to the zoo. They can use their large curved claws, bare soles and even their tails to grab branches and navigate through the trees.

“The muscular tail is nearly as long as the body and essentially acts as a fifth limb,” reads the zoo’s website.