CLEVELAND (WJW) — Bodycam video released by the Cleveland Department of Police shows heroic efforts by officers to save victims during the mass shooting on July 9 in the Warehouse District.

The officers involved sat down with FOX 8 News Monday speaking for the first time about that terrifying night.

“I immediately thought I have to help. I have to get there to see what’s happening, what’s going on, if anybody’s hurt,” said officer Jonnatan Sanchez.

He and his partner officer Wanda Wright were in the area on Warehouse District Detail to help manage the large weekend crowds when they heard the gunfire and sprang into action.

On the bodycam video you can hear the suspect rapidly firing a 9mm handgun; followed by panicked screams as people ran for cover and to get away from the onslaught.

But as everyone fled, the officers put their own safety at risk and bravely ran into the chaos and danger.

“We just ran towards where we believed it was coming from,” said officer Wright.

Nine people were shot.

Officers began first aid on those most seriously injured; including a woman who he said had two bullet holes in both legs.

“I realized we gotta get a lot of aid real quick,” said officer Sanchez.

But their cruiser was parked a distance away and they didn’t have a trauma kit. So he says they had to improvise and find another way to create a tourniquet.

“There was a gentleman standing there and I saw he had a belt on and I told him, ‘hey, I’m gonna need that belt,’” said Officer Sanchez.

It was an expensive designer belt but they needed it fast.

“So I asked a couple of times and he finally gave me the belt and I applied pressure to it,” Sanchez said.

The two partners treated and administered aid to five of the nine injured victims. All survived.

“I’m just glad everybody was okay,” said Officer Wright, “I think if we didn’t have that detail [Warehouse Detail] and it was a delayed response, maybe all nine of those people wouldn’t have survived.”

When told that many see their actions as heroic officer Wright said she was just doing her job and officer Sanchez said, “It’s not like I consider myself a hero, it’s my job. It’s what I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid … and to help people out as best I can.”

The partners work in CPD’s Third District.

Their commander Robert Tucker told FOX 8 he is proud of the job they did and that their training worked.

And although the partners don’t believe they are heroes he said, “That’s their nature and that’s why they’re in this profession they’re humble.”

The commander also added that officers everyday across the city are administering first aid to those in need, which is becoming challenging during the current surge in violent crime across the city.

“[The Warehouse mass shooting] shows how emboldened some of these violent offenders are and what they’ll do right in front of the police,” said commander Tucker.

But he says law enforcement will continue responding and do the best they can to save lives just like officers Sanchez and Wright.