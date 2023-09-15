BOCA RATON, Fla. (WJW) – A police officer in Florida saved a man who was choking while at a car wash Thursday.

Video from the Boca Raton Police Department shows a man running up to Officer Bissoon, who was standing by at a car wash. Bissoon then begins to perform the Heimlich maneuver on the man.

The man eventually was able to breathe, and stood next to the officer with his hands on his knees.

According to the Boca Raton Police Department, Bissoon said, “The gentleman expressed how grateful he is that the officer was there in his moment of need.”