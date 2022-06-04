Credit: New Braunfels Police Department via Storyful

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (WJW) — The New Braunfels Police Department in Texas shared video of an officer cuddling an orphaned deer fawn and a baby raccoon.

The video released in a June 2 Facebook post shows Officer Flugrath bottle-feeding the darling, spotted fawn who’s just old enough to start standing on its wobbly legs.

“Serving and protecting even our four-legged friends! He may look like a tough guy but Officer Flugrath is an animal lover (he’s still a tough guy too), often nursing abandon animals back to health,” the post says.

The fawn was rescued after its mother was hit by a car and would not have been able to survive on its own and the raccoon was rescued by the department’s animal welfare officers after it was abandoned by its mother, according to the department.

The post says Officer Flugrath has nursed several raccoons back to health – some he releases back into the wild and others he keeps as pets.

