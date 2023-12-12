BRONX, New York (WJW) – A six-story apartment building in the west Bronx partially collapsed on Monday, according to the New York City Fire Department.

According to the fire department, no deaths or serious injuries were reported.

“Miraculously, no one was severely injured at the partial building collapse,” FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said on X. “From looking at the scene and surveillance footage, it could have been so much worse.”

The FDNY released footage of the aftermath, showing firemen going through the debris.

According to the department, the building had 47 residential units, as well as six businesses.

“Our drones surveyed the area for information about potential patients & areas of potential instability that could threaten our members. Using infrared camera, the Robotics Unit scanned for signs of life & looked out for members digging through the debris pile,” the FDNY said on X.

The New York City Mayor’s Office later tweeted, saying the NYC Emergency Management opened a reception center for anyone affected by the collapse.