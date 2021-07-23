Watch: North Royalton officer’s last radio call after 33 years

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW)– North Royalton Police Officer Jon Karl retired after 33 years with the department.

Karl spent the last 18 years as a school resource officer. On Friday, he got an emotional sendoff with his final radio call.

“Your hard work, dedication and sacrifice to the department and the community of North Royalton is an inspiration to all of us and you will be greatly missed,” the dispatcher said over the police radio.

“He has made an incredible impact on the youth in our community. The amount of time he has dedicated to these youths is immeasurable. Our community has been so fortunate to have a truly great mentor for them as well.”

Congratulations, Officer Karl, on your retirement.