WATCH: New video shows RV lead police on wild chase through Summit County neighborhood

GREEN, Ohio (WJW) — Newly released Ohio Highway Patrol video shows how a wild police pursuit of a stolen motorhome unfolded in Summit County on Wednesday.

The pursuit began after the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man trying to break into vehicles in the City of Green.

When a deputy arrived, she saw the RV leave the scene at a high rate of speed, with the slide-outs extended and a power cord dragging behind it. The deputy tried to pull the RV over, but the driver, identified as 24-year-old Randy Shiffbauer, refused to stop and rammed the deputy’s cruiser and then other cars and trucks as the pursuit continued.

Troopers with Ohio State Highway Patrol joined the chase and used stop sticks to try and stop the RV. But, even on flat tires and eventually just the rims, Shiffbauer kept driving.

Salesmen at a car dealership, who watched as the RV zoomed past them two different times, were astounded by what they witnessed.

Justin Pawlowski told Fox 8, “It wasn’t even just the fact that it was a Winnebago, it was ready to go with the slides open, I mean the electric cord is dragging.”

After ramming into police cruisers and civilian vehicles on Arlington Avenue, Shiffbauer tried to get away by driving through the backyards of homes in a neighborhood in Green.

At one point, troopers tried to use the so-called PIT maneuver to stop the RV and tore off the back end, but, again, Shiffbauer kept driving.

The pursuit came to end when Schiffbauer drove into the back yard of a home. He nearly hit a woman spreading mulch, before bailing out of the RV and fleeing on foot. He was quickly captured, after being chased down by a Highway Patrol canine.

“The reason that we continued to try to apprehend this person is because of the imminent danger to the public and, thankfully at the end, we were able to successfully apprehend him. Had we not, how do you know what could have happened?” said Summit County Sheriff’s Office Inspector Bill Holland.

This is not the first time Randy Schiffbauer made headlines for his unusual criminal behavior behind the wheel. Investigators say in 2019, he jumped into a bulldozer at a construction site in Summit County and went on a rampage on the streets of Akron. Witnesses looked on in disbelief as Schiffbauer used the bulldozer to ram into cars and then tried to demolish a house.

Following Wednesday’s pursuit, Schiffbauer was taken to the Summit County Jail, where he’s being held on charges that include felonious assault for using the stolen RV to intentionally ram into various police vehicles.