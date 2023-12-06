NEW JERSEY (WJW) – Police officers were caught on video trying to catch a pig in New Jersey, and it’s pretty funny.

The escaped pig, named Albert Einswine, was spotted in Deptford, New Jersey and was eventually captured, according to a Facebook post by the Deptford Township Police Department.

The Facebook post joked that the officers used “de-escalation techniques and the latest technology” to catch the loose 4-year-old pig.

“Sometimes the jokes just write themselves,” the Facebook post said in part. “The suspect was identified as Albert Einswine, a 4-year-old pig from the New Sharon section of Deptford Township. Mr. Einswine was released on his own recognizance.”