ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Surveillance footage from the moment a car slammed into Expresso Bakery on Sunday morning, injuring two people, shows a chaotic scene as bystanders help free trapped workers.

It happened about 9 a.m. at the bakery near the intersection of 4th Street and East River Street.

The vehicle crashed through the rear of the building. The driver was trapped, and removed by firefighters.

The driver and a worker were taken to a hospital.

A worker seen on camera in the back of the shop had to exit out a back door. She then came around to the front to help free others who two other workers who were trapped by shelving that had fallen over and debris from the crash.

Others who were in the store lent their hands.

“Good Samaritans help save the day,” the bakery’s owner, Keith Black, wrote in an email to FOX 8 News.

The crash also ruptured a natural gas line, which was able to be controlled.

Black estimated the repairs at $300,000, and said the store likely won’t be back to normal for months. But he’s rising to the challenge.

“I guess as Arnold would say, ‘I’ll be back.’ I’m hoping to be back. That’s my goal,” Black said.

Elyria city councilperson Andrew Lipian launched a GoFundMe to help pay for the repairs, which has a goal of $50,000.