CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A Canton police officer during a Tuesday pursuit shot and killed a 24-year-old man he believed was carrying a firearm. It was later found to be a pellet gun.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the parking lot of Skyline Terrace Apartments along Alan Page Drive Southeast.

Residents flagged down patrolman Garrett Marino, claiming that a man — later identified as 24-year-old Zachary Fornash — had brandished a gun during an argument, according to a Thursday news release from the police department.

Body camera video released Thursday by the police department shows Marino chasing the suspect to a parking lot between two apartment buildings and drawing his firearm, ordering the man to get on the ground and show his hands.

During the foot chase he is heard saying, “get the [expletive] on the ground,” then saying “give me the air, he’s got a gun” — presumably requesting to use the open radio channel.

As the chase continues, Marino is heard repeatedly ordering Fornash, “get on the ground or you are going to get shot,” after which Fornash slows to a walk. Marino then repeatedly orders Fornash to “show me your hands.”

Fornash appears to be heard saying “no” after which he turns and continues walking away. Marino then demands that Fornash put his hands on his head.

Without moving his hands from his waistline, Fornash appears to turn to face the officer, when Marino fires at least four shots.

Fornash, fatally wounded and on the ground, can be heard telling the officer “it’s a BB gun.”

Moments later, several other officer arrive on scene and apprehend Fornash.

(Canton Police Department)

An officer found Fornash was struck three times in the chest and once in the left leg, according to a statement from one of the several officers who assisted at the scene. Officers used a trauma kit to seal Fornash’s chest wounds and started performing CPR. Another officer applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg.

Canton Fire Department paramedics tried to save Fornash’s life at the scene. He was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Fornash is described online as a father of three children, two of his own, whom he loved dearly.

FOX 8 News found he does have a prior conviction on a charge of child endangering, arising from an OVI charge earlier this year. He was also charged with domestic violence in Stark County just last month.

Officers found the gun Fornash was carrying inside his right sweatshirt pocket, according to another officer’s account. It was determined to be a pellet gun:

No officers were injured.

A witness at the scene was taken to the police department for questioning.

Marino, an eight-year veteran of the police department, was placed on administrative leave, per department policy. Following the incident, another officer took the Marino to a hospital for drug and alcohol test, then took his firearm and ammunition to be turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for review, according to another incident report.

BCI is now investigating.

“I welcome the independent review of this incident and have confidence in the ability of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to thoroughly and objectively investigate,” Police Chief John Gabbard is quoted in the release. “All loss of life is tragic for our community, regardless of the circumstances, and my prayers are with the family of Mr. Fornash, Officer Marino, and all of those affected. My respect for the independence of the investigation limits my ability to comment further.”

Gabbard was involved in a review of the Canton Police Department’s use-of-force policy, which was adopted in June of 2020 — when Gabbard was a captain — and announced by current Mayor Thomas Bernabei in August of that year.

The policy requires de-escalation; warning before shooting; exhausting all other means before shooting; a duty to intervene; a use-of-force continuum and comprehensive reporting. It also bans shooting at moving vehicles.