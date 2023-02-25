TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A celebration a century in the making, family and friends gathered at The Welshfield Inn Saturday for Charlotte Pochedly Jewell’s 100th birthday.

Born on a farm in Freedom Township in Portage County on Feb. 25 1923, Charlotte, who has outlived her multiple siblings, told FOX 8 that she really can believe she’s 100 years old.

“It’s been a long time my life, I’ve lived through a lot,” she said, admitting she never thought she’d live to be this old.

“I’m not really entitled to it,” she said.

She credits gardening, going to church and being surrounded by family as some of life’s biggest joys.

