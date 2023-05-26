NORTHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The St. Barnabas School principal ended the school year with a bang!

St. Barnabas School principal Erin Faetanini was slimed by her students Friday after her students successfully completed a large fundraiser challenge, according to a press release from the school.

This year, the school held a color run event where students got pledges for laps ran. The goal was to raise $25,000 and the students exceeded it.

The money raised is set to be used to enhance the St. Barnabas educational activities, including getting two new magnetic dry-erase chalkboards for each classroom, according to the school.

The slime used on Principal Faetanini was created by the students in STEM class.

“As we are wrapping up this amazing school year, I’m excited to let the kids have some fun and celebrate their accomplishments. Even if it means I’ll be covered in slime after our teacher-student water fight!” Faetanini said