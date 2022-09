EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s own Natalie Herbick and David Moss threw out the first pitch at the Lake County Captains game Friday.

The Captains took on the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

It was country music night at Classic Park along with Monarch Night.

“Monarch” is a new Fox drama that premiers Sunday. The show is a faux documentary detailing the rise of The Romans, “The First Family of Country Music.”